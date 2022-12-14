Regarding the suicide of students in Kota district, former minister and senior Congress MLA from Rajasthan’s Sangod, Bharat Singh Kundanpur has written a letter to the collector. “The political influence of the coaching institutes is quite strong and the administration also seems to be affected by them as a large number of officers get their postings done in Kota only to get children admitted to these coaching institutes,” stated the letter as per a report by IANS.

Kundanpur suggested the police investigate the role of coaching institutes in the suicides committed by the students and register an FIR against these institutions based on the first impression.

In the letter, he stated Kota is known all over India for coaching classes and attracts several students from across the country to pursue their education. The city has now become a coaching hub making these centres a profitable business. “In the race to deliver good results, the coaching houses have become the reason behind the huge pressure falling on the students. The pressure of studies is also one of the reasons for suicide by students. After the suicide of a student, the police lodges an FIR in the case, and there is no responsibility of the coaching institute,” he said.

The Congress MLA has been writing letters to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and other higher officials against several issues such as illegal mining. He wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot recently demanding the dismissal of the current mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and accusing him of illegal mining, as reported by IANS.