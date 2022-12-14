The Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (undergraduate) or NEET 2022 mop up allotment result will be made available by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations today, December 14. Candidates who registered for the mop-up round can view the results of the mop-up allocation by visiting the CEE Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The registration fee of candidates who receive an allotment through mop-up allotment will be carried over to the tuition charge of the course to which they have been assigned, and the registration price of candidates who do not receive an allotment will be returned, according to the official notification. Candidates enrolled to MBBS/BDS programmes up till the second round of the state quota and all-India quota allocation will not be included in the mop-up allocation. Candidates whose registration fees are not paid within the allotted time period after receiving an allotment or who withdraw from the programme after being admitted via Mop-Up Allotment will be penalised and will not receive a refund.

Follow these steps to check the allotment results:

1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click the link available for Kerala NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment

3. The results will be displayed on the screen

4. Check your allotment results and save them for future references