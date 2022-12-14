The third list for DU PG Admission 2022 is being released today, December 14, 2022. Candidates who need to apply for admission to postgraduate programmes can see the merit list on admission.uod.ac.in and the official Delhi University website at du.ac.in.

According to the newly revised schedule, applicants can submit applications in response to the third merit list until December 16, 2022, and departments or colleges may verify and accept admissions for applicants who submitted applications in response to the third merit list until December 17, 2022. The payment of fees against the third merit list is till December 18, 2022.

Here’s how candidates can check the third merit list for DU PG admissions

1. Visit any one of the websites mentioned - admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.

2. Click on the link available on the homepage for DU PG admission 2022

3. A page will open where their merit list will be available for the subjects

4. Check the list for your name and register number

5. The lust can be downloaded and saved for future references

Previously, the third merit list for the DU PG admission was scheduled to be released on December 12. The third list for some subjects has been released by the DU including MA in Applied Psychology, MA in Economics, MA in Geography, MA in Hindi, MA in History, MA in Linguistics, MA in Psychology, MA in Social Work, MA in Urdu, MA/MSc in Mathematics, MCA, MS in Chemistry, MS in Geology, MS in Informatics, MS in Mathematics Education, MA in Operational Research, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security, and Law (PGDCSL).