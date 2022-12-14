A Class XII school girl from Delhi was attacked with acid by a bike-borne assailant this morning, December 14, and suffered 8% facial burns. The survivor was undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital, a Government hospital in New Delhi. A source at the hospital said the girl is currently in stable condition and owing to the acid being thrown at her directly, she faced facial burn injuries, noted a report by IANS.

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this after the incident, “This absolutely cannot be tolerated. How did the criminals get so much courage? The criminals should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us.” The National Commission for Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) meanwhile have taken notice of the incident. A team from the National Commission for Women reached the hospital after the incident to inquire about the matter and Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of NCW said the team will talk to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police, as reported by IANS.

The DCW said they have issued a notice to the Delhi Police about the acid attack incident. “Acid was thrown at a schoolgirl near Dwarka Mor. Our team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. The DCW has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?,” said DCW Chief Swati Maliwal in a tweet, as reported by IANS.