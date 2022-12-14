The Phase 2 seat allotment results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 are out. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released it today, Wednesday, December 14. The candidates who have registered for Phase 2 counselling can now check their results.

Here's how to check the results:

1. Browse through the official website — https:// pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/ APPGCET/

2. On the home page, click on AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result link

3. Login with the necessary credentials

4. Click on submit

5. Seat allotment results will appear on the screen

6. Download for future purpose

Also, the council has released two server links to check the result. Moreover, the college-wise allotment list has been released by the council on the official site of AP PGCET. Meanwhile, candidates who secured a seat have to report to the allotted college on December 16, 2022.

While the registration process for Phase 2 started on November 20 it ended on December 5, 2022. From December 1 to December 6, 2022, the certificate verification was conducted. And the change of the web options window was activated on December 10, 2022, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.