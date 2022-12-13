Three students in Kota, Rajasthan, who were preparing for competitive exams, allegedly killed themselves in two separate incidents, according to Rajasthan police. The police said no suicide notes have been discovered and that two of the deceased were from Bihar and the other from Madhya Pradesh, stated a PTI report.

Ankush Anand, 18, a resident of Bihar's Supaul district and a NEET aspirant, and Ujjwal Kumar, 17, a JEE aspirant from the Gaya district, were the deceased. Early on Monday morning, December 12, the police discovered both natives from Bihar hanging from ceiling fans in their respective hostel rooms at the same paying guest inn in Talwandi, near the Jawahar Nagar police station.

Pranav Verma (17), a NEET aspirant from the MP's Shivpuri district, is suspected of consuming some poison late Sunday night, December 11, in his hostel room close to Kunhari police station. According to the DSP (Deputy superintendent of police) and CO (Circle Officer) for the Jawahar Nagar area Amar Singh, Anand and Kumar had been attending the same coaching programme in the city for about two years as they studied for their entrance exams.

When they did not unlock their rooms' doors until Monday morning around 11 am, other students noticed and notified the PG's caretaker, who then reported the incident to the police, according to the CO. The boys from Bihar were discovered hanging from the ceiling fans in the two rooms when the police arrived at the PG.

The two were most likely to have killed themselves either early on Sunday morning or during the night between Sunday and Monday, he said, but the precise time could only be determined after the postmortem. According to the senior officer, the initial investigation showed that both had a history of irregular attendance at their coaching sessions and were falling behind in their studies, which is likely what motivated them to study stress and take drastic action. He added that no suicide notes were found in their rooms, as reported by PTI.

According to the police, Ujjwal Kumar's sister has also been attending coaching in Kota and residing in a girl's hostel in the same location.

Circle Inspector at Kunhari police station Ganga Sahay Sharma reported that Madhya Pradesh's Pranav Verma was discovered late Sunday night at around midnight lying unconscious in the gallery of his hostel. He added that the teenager was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to police, the deceased had been receiving training for the medical entrance test NEET for the previous two years. After the postmortem, the body was delivered to his family members, according to them.