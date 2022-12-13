For the second consecutive year, government-run schools across the country continued to see a rise in enrollments since COVID-19. But on the contrary, the enrollments in private schools saw a decline, said Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday, as stated in a report PTI.

"The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education has developed the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) system to record data on indicators of school education provided by all the States and Union Territories," Devi said.

According to the data recorded in UDISE+, the enrollment in government schools was 13.09 crore during 2019-20. Further, it increased to 13.49 crore in 2020-21 and 14.32 crore in 2021-22. On the other hand, as per the Ministry of Education (MoE) statistics, the enrollment in private schools declined to 8.82 crores during 2021-22 from 9.51 crore (2020-21) and 9.82 crore (2019-20).

Additionally, the minister said that during the period, the number of teachers declined across government, government-aided, private and other schools. Explaining further, she said "Education is in the concurrent list of the Constitution. The recruitment, service conditions and deployment of teachers come under the purview of the respective State and Union Territory (UT) government."

"The recruitment of teachers in schools is a continuous process and the vacancies keep arising due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students' strength and new schools," Devi added.