A new portal will be launched on December 25 to address the grievances of the staff and retired staff of the department, said Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN. He said this on Monday, December 12 while addressing a virtual meeting with higher officials and principals of polytechnics, first-grade colleges and engineering colleges, as stated in a report by ANI.

Giving more details about the portal, the minister said, "The new portal would serve as a platform to resolve many issues including pension, promotion, placement, transfer outside of courts." Further, stressing that the effective implementation of NEP lies on the shoulders of principals, he added that students should be encouraged to make use of the open electives option. The open elective option was introduced with an intention of increasing the skill sets of students and, thereby, increasing their employability, he explained.

Additionally, regarding the final-year students and recently passed-out lot, he instructed officials to make sure these students are on the Skill Connect portal that will make them aware of the job opportunities and the skills that the industries expect them to have.

Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary of Higher Education Rashmi Mahesha asked principals to take measures to make the presence of their institutions felt in the public in respective localities. Further, she advised them to create social media accounts so as to draw the attention of the public. Mandatory disclosures on the website of institutions as per the circular issued by the department would create confidence in the public about government educational institutions, she pointed out, as stated in a report by ANI.