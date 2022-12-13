In order to ensure that the midday meal and Ksheera Bhagya (providing milk to students) schemes are implemented properly in the state, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has issued a notification reiterating guidelines to be followed by schools, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



According to sources within the education department, the move was made due to increasing cases of poor-quality food being provided to children, especially in North Karnataka, which has led to hospitalisation. “While the notification is not based on any particular report, it serves as a reminder to ensure that the recommendations are being followed properly. It comes after several reports of insects and other contaminants being found in food, leading to children being hospitalised and general safety issues,” they said.



Meanwhile, Public Instruction Commissioner Vishal R told The New Indian Express that the guidelines were also issued to ensure that current officials are up-to-date on schemes put forth by the government. “Issues of food contamination is something that has been observed for a long time. The only way to rectify this is to ensure that there is a constant watch on food being served to students and that quality is guaranteed. The notification reiterates the standards needed in the schemes, especially as officials are often reshuffled and new ones are appointed,” he said, adding that the notification was taken post several evaluations, studies and reports undertaken by different entities, including the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.



While the notification has listed out several recommendations, including following Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) in cooking centres, basic safety, cleanliness and hygiene regulations, it has also reiterated directions to officials. According to the notification, the department has asked that necessary action be taken immediately by authorities to ensure the effectiveness of the programmes. The notification has also recommended that students be served in shifts, to ensure that there is no overcrowding in cases of larger schools, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.