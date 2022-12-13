The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the timetable for the practical exams for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website - ignou.ac.in.



The practical exam will begin on January 14, 2023, and conclude on January 28. Additionally, according to IGNOU, the December 2022 TEE will be conducted from December 2, 2022, till January 5, 2023. Admit cards for the exam were released on November 26, 2022. Meanwhile, it may be noted the date sheet has already been released.



Important Instructions:

1. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session starts from 10 am to 1 pm, while the evening session is from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the actual duration of the exam will be mentioned in the question paper on the exam day.

2. Students are advised to keep checking the IGNOU website for updates on the hall ticket.

3. Students are intimated that there is a possibility of last-minute changes in the exam centres. In such cases, candidates are advised to stay in touch with their nearest IGNOU regional centre.

4. Students can only answer the questions in the accepted and specified languages.