The revised schedule for Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board PG Admission 2022 has been released. Candidates can access the updated schedule on both the admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in official websites.

According to the updated schedule, applications will be accepted from December 14, tomorrow till December 15, 2022, following the release of the initial admissions list on December 13, 2022. From December 14 to December 16, 2022, candidates who applied for the first admission list can have their request for admissions verified and approved. The deadline for payment of fees is December 16, 2022.

On December 19, 2022, the second list will be released by the Board on the official website. Between December 20 and December 21, 2022, candidates can apply. Until December 22, 2022, verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied based on the second admission list.

The third list of admission will be available from December 24, 2022. From December 26 and running through December 27, 2022, is the registration period. Admission must be verified and approved by December 28, 2022. Payment of fees is accepted through December 28, 2022. The applicant must log in to the PG admissions portal to pay the fee online.