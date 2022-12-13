The Health Department of Tamil Nadu came up with a proposal to establish PG hostels in government medical college hospitals on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. But the postgraduate government service doctors are against this, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr R Shanthi Malar sent a circular to all the deans of government medical colleges on December 8 requesting them to furnish remarks on the possibility of establishing the hostels. "The vice principals and wardens of women's and men's hostels and postgraduate students of respective colleges have to furnish the remarks in Google forms that were sent to them on or before December 19, 5 pm," the DME said.

Opposing the proposal, here's what the doctors have to say

Dr E Yogeshwaran, PG doctor at Government Stanley Medical College said, "We are opposing it as the hostel fees will increase. Also, the hostel and mess are managed partially by students. They will lose the opportunity to learn leadership and organising skills. Also, hostels from private administration will become like a boarding school with no freedom."

Dr PS Kiran Kumar, PG doctor at Sivagangai Medical College wondered who will fix the fee in case of the PPP model. "Hostels have to be maintained by the government. In fact, it is their duty. Already stipend for PGs is low in Tamil Nadu. Now adopting such a model will financially burden the already exhausted PGs," he said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) - PG Wing opposing the proposal said, "We request the government to drop the idea of PPP model. Instead, get proposals from all medical colleges to build new or renovate, expand existing hostels."