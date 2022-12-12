A government school principal was booked for allegedly raping a student after giving her some intoxicating substance, the police said on Sunday, December 11. The student is identified as a 17-year-old studying in Class XI.

It was on November 23 that the principal had taken nine students of the school on a tour to Vrindavan. He took two rooms in a hotel for accommodating girl students. Of the two rooms, one was occupied by eight students and the other was occupied allegedly by the principal with a Class XI student.

The horrific incident happened after the principal mixed some intoxicating substances in the student's food. When the student resisted, he threatened to fail her in the examinations and also kill her, Station House Officer of Hastinapur police station Bachu Singh said.

On November 24, the students returned to their homes. Although the victim remained mum about the incident, later she narrated the entire sequence of events to her family members, he said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Following the complaint given by her father, a case was registered against the principal on Saturday, December 11, said the Station House Officer (SHO). Further, the matter is being probed, SHO added.