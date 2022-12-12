Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Goa-based All India Institute of Ayurveda, Ghaziabad-based National Institute of Unani Medicine, and Delhi-based National Institute of Homeopathy from Goa on Sunday, December 11. He was also addressing the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo and more than 50 countries participated in the Ayurveda Congress, as stated in a report by PTI.

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister said, “The world has tried many treatment methods and now it is returning to the ancient way of Ayurveda. Ayurveda not only talks about physical health but about overall wellness." Further, he said the Ayush industry has grown from Rs 20,000 crore eight years (in 2014 when he assumed the office of PM) ago to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Additionally, he expressed happiness that more than 30 countries have accepted Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system and he stressed that we should spread it to more countries and give recognition to Ayurveda.

“Modern science and treatment rely on the evidence-based database. The Ayurveda sectors need to generate such a database. The Union government's Ayush Portal already has some 40,000 research studies uploaded,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the global centre for traditional medicine is being set up in Gujarat. “It would be 'AYUSH ka amrit mahotsav'," he added. Moreover, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal will have 50 per cent reservation in seats for Goans. He said the AYUSH ministry is commissioning projects worth thousands of crores rupees on a single day. The chief minister announced Goa will have a separate department of AYUSH which will be dedicated towards AYUSH doctors, as stated in a report by PTI.