Even after the deadline completion, as many as 37 private arts and science colleges under Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, are yet to log in into the Naan Mudhalvan scheme portal so far. Especially, since as many as 14 colleges are yet to appoint in charge faculty to this scheme out of 37 colleges, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

According to an official source, Bharathiar University warned that if colleges did not log in and upload student details in the portal by Monday afternoon, the college name will be suggested to the higher education department for taking action. "As per the scheme, the higher education department will be introducing various skill development courses which are a supporting courses to students from first year to third year in all courses in the next semester in the colleges to improve the student's skill development. Ahead of this, principals of private arts and science colleges in the state asked to upload student details such as name, mobile number, course name, etc in the Naan Mudhalvan scheme by November 25. Again, the time was extended for one week. Out of 133 colleges under the Bharathiar University, 37 private colleges were yet to login and upload student details in the portal till December 10," sources added.

Particularly, 14 colleges did not appoint the in-charge person, who is called the Single Point of Contact, to do this work due to lethargy. As student details were not uploaded to the portal, officers of the higher education department were dissatisfied with the university authorities who failed to complete this work at colleges on time. According to the sources from the higher education department, a review meeting regarding it was convened by the higher education department secretary on December 8.

It was brought to their knowledge that more than 120 private arts and science colleges in the state have yet to log in to this portal. As the skill development courses have to be implemented in the next semester that will begin next month, top officers instructed university officers to complete this work on December 12. When contacted, an officer from the Bharathiar University, on condition of anonymity, said that due to the semester examination, the colleges did not upload the students' details. "After our recent direction, many colleges have been uploading student details in the portal on Sunday too. We expect that remaining all colleges will complete this work on Monday evening," he hoped, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.