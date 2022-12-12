Classes were suspended at the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala, today, December 12, owing to rabies-infected stray dogs on campus, said the college authorities.

The principal of the college, V Suresh Babu said the decision to suspend classes was taken after the staff informed them about the presence of rabies-infected dogs on campus. Talking to PTI, the principal V Suresh Babe said, “Around 5,000 students are studying in the college. Considering the safety of the students and 700-odd staff, we took the decision to suspend the regular class today. However, some departments tried to organise classes online.”

Exams that were previously scheduled on December 12 were either suspended or postponed. The students who reached the campus to attend the exam were given proper security cover, noted the principal.

He also added the official from the city corporation of Thiruvananthapuram and the state animal husbandry department were informed about the stray dogs' situation and have reached the college campus. A drive to catch stray dogs from the 80-acre campus has been launched by these departments and regular classes will commence from tomorrow, December 13.