The Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, today, December 12 said “outsiders” might be involved in the scribbling of anti-Brahmin slogans on several walls inside the campus and further inquiry is underway regarding this matter. Speaking to the PTI, the VC told the JNU is a place for everyone and hatred cannot be used by anyone against any group, as per a report by PTI.

Let’s refresh

At the beginning of this month, the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of International Studies (SIS)- II building had graffitis painted stating the members of Brahmins and Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country. After this issue was brought to the media’s attention, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit termed the incident as “unfortunate” adding that the walls were painted over and whitewashed within 24 hours of the incident. “It has come to our knowledge that outsiders might have come and done this. We are thinking of how we can take precautionary measures so that such incidents do not take place in the future,” she added, as reported by PTI.

JNU asked all its centres to install CCTV cameras after the incident and in an advisory, the university administration stated that all schools and centres have been ordered to have only one entry and exit point. The VC also added, “JNU is a place for everyone and nobody can use JNU to spread hate and discriminate against any group.”