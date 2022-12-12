University of Delhi (DU) will release the third merit list for postgraduate admissions today, December 12. Once it has been released, students can check it on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for admission until 11.59 pm on December 14. The last date for paying the admission fee against the third list is December 15. Departments or colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates till December 15. Delhi University had earlier released the revised schedule for the first list for postgraduate admission 2022 on December 3, 2022. Candidates can check this schedule on the official website at du.ac.in.

Admission 2023-24

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Academic Council (AC) on November 22 approved the proposal to hold postgraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic cycle (2023-24). The change in the admission pattern of postgraduate programmes was proposed by a ten-member committee formed to “suggest a strategy” for PG admissions from 2023-2024, as stated in a report by PTI. The executive council passed the resolution for the same on December 8. Under this new admission pattern, separate merit lists will be prepared for the candidates who clear the CUET PG and those belonging to the other category of candidates who previously used to appear in the postgraduate entrance test of the university.