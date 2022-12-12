In this era where the world is at our fingertips, everyone should be cautious when it comes to figuring out which piece of information is true and which is fake. Especially in the case of students. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Sunday, December 11 that fake date sheets for Class X and XII exams are doing rounds on social media, as stated in a report by PTI.

Although the board is yet to announce the exam date sheets, the officials said it will be done soon. “The multiple versions of date sheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information,” a senior board official said.

Further, the board had also announced earlier that it will conduct theory examinations for Class X and XII for the academic year from February 15, 2023. Explaining in detail, the official said, “The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class XII will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class X, these will be conducted by internal examiners.”

The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class X and Class XII sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects, as stated in a report by PTI.