The CBSE Board examination for Class X and XII is to be conducted in 2023 and the ministry of education has announced 40% of questions for Class X and 30% of questions for Class XII will be based on competency.

The questions will compromise multiple formats such as constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, objective types and case-based. The minister of state for education Annapurna Devi shared this information at the Lok Sabha in a response to a written question. She said, "In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based format," stated a PTI report.

The state minister also added, “In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent of questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent of questions in Class 12 are competency-based.” The Class X and Class XII theory examination will commence on February 15, 2023, and the Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) is yet to release the complete schedule of the examination.

The Minister further stated that this is a measure taken in light of the National Education Policy 2020 and the CBSE has advised and directed schools affiliated with them to follow the recommended education pattern. "Prominent among these are -- competency-based learning, adoption of learning outcomes, use of experiential and joyful learning pedagogies such as art integrated education, sports integrated learning, storytelling etc, emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, induction of qualified counsellors at the secondary and senior secondary level," said the minister as reported by PTI.