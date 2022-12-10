While attending the 5th Convocation ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) also known as IIIT Basara, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with his cabinet distributed laptops to students, as promised in an earlier visit. As many as 2,200 laptops and 1,500 desktops were given to the engineering, and P1 and P2 students.

Further, during the convocation ceremony, the minister presented degrees to the graduating students, and gold medals to meritorious students. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between IIIT Basara and T-Hub. Among others who were present at the occasion were education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy.

Speaking at the event, Minister KTR said that in association with T-Hub & T-works, RGUKT will be encouraged to offer courses in innovation and entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Aerospace, Smart Materials, Electric Vehicles, Clean Energy, and Holography as a minor course or diploma course to be industry ready, as stated in a report by IANS.

Addressing the students at the occasion, KTR enthused them with entrepreneurship spirit and spoke about the plethora of opportunities in emerging sectors. Further, he briefed them about the robust innovation ecosystem established by the state, namely,

T-Hub, WE HUB, T-Works, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), T-Works, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).

Moreover, the IT minister requested the education minister to introduce a practice school or apprenticeship model so that students get industrial exposure while pursuing academics. Meanwhile, he also appreciated Sabitha Indra Reddy for deciding to establish a 10-bedded hospital supported by doctors from various specialisations, as stated in a report by IANS.