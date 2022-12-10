The Supreme Court has refused to interfere in plea challenging the decision of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), New Delhi to cancel the open and on-spot rounds for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022 session, as per a tweet by LiveLaw. "The process has started again. Tomorrow the counselling will start for the next session. We cannot offer it to you, we have to offer these 400 seats afresh for everyone. We will not interfere," said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, as per LiveLaw.

The matter concerns PG aspirants who appeared for the INI-CET exam this year but were left in a lurch after AIIMS Delhi cancelled the counselling in September on short notice. The students filed a plea against the institute, demanding the admission process be commenced. The top court had earlier taken a "serious view" of the AIIMS decision to cancel the remaining rounds of counselling of the INI-CET exam 2022.

The Counsel for AIIMS stated that, "918 seats were there.454 seats remain vacant. The courses are already on. The seats have been adjusted for the next session," as per LiveLaw. They were offered seats but they took their chance in NEET and others, the Counsel added. "So now any order would disrupt the counselling coming from tomorrow," CJI stated as per LiveLaw.