Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on December 10, Saturday the state government does not have "sole jurisdiction" over universities and they cannot do something unilaterally. This reaction from him comes a few days after the introduction of a Bill in the Assembly to replace him as the Chancellor of universities.

In this regard, quoting a few court judgements, the governor said the UGC - University Grants Commission's regulations are the same for the whole country and it would prevail. Meanwhile, addressing reporters in New Delhi who were seeking his response on the matter, he said in the recent apex court verdict in the case of West Bengal, the Supreme Court has made it clear that the state government has no role in the appointment of Vice-Chancellor. "Then how can they have a role in the appointment of Chancellor", Khan questioned, as stated in a report by PTI.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Left government which recently introduced the contentious University Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, the Governor said they feel they can change the chancellor and appoint the vice-chancellors of their choice who will appoint their relatives. "They know they can't do it. It is in the Concurrent List. The state government does not have the sole jurisdiction over the universities. How can you do something unilaterally?," the Governor said.

Explaining further, he said he intends that the state's student community should not suffer but purposely obstacles are being created by the government. "We want to have in the country a kind of education system which is not different in one state from the other. And that is why the UGC regulation, which according to the Supreme Court, will prevail over the state legislation," he said.

"They are one and the same for the whole country and UGC regulations will prevail. And then, what is the question? And, the court has made it clear that UGC regulations will prevail wherever the state provisions are repugnant to UGC," Khan added.

When was the bill introduced?

It was on Wednesday, December 7, the Left government of Kerala introduced the University Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the State and appoint eminent academicians in the top post, even as the opposition UDF contended that the move would downgrade varsities as mere "government departments", as stated in a report by PTI.

Law Minister P Rajeeve introduced the Bill in the House amidst the continuing fight between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over various issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities.