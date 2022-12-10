Haryana bond policy protestors are back on roads again seeking justice. A statement released by them stated, "On the occasion of WORLD HUMAN RIGHTS DAY To show our agitation against the Unjust Bond -cum-Loan Policy". They have been protesting for almost a month now but to avail. Further, they said, "The Bond Cum Loan Policy is a live example of Violation of the Fundamental Human Rights."

Today, December 10, the Resident Doctors Association called out all of them related to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences- PGIMS Rohtak to join in a protest march at 5 pm from the Director's Office to Delhi bypass. In this regard, they said, "We request all the undergraduates, seniors, postgraduates, senior residents and all the other working staff of all the courses of PGIMS Rohtak to join us in this protest march in solidarity with the medical fraternity."

To recall, MBBS students have three main concerns:

1. A huge bond amount of Rs 40 lakh, which they were asked to deposit at the time of admission by initiating a loan;

2. No guarantee of jobs after completion of their MBBS degrees and the seven years-long bond period

3. No clarity on their higher education prospects in the period.

And considering their concerns, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a press meeting on November 30. During which he said, the bond amount would now be reduced to Rs 30 lakh, the bond period would be cut down to five years, which includes three years of PG for students who wished to pursue higher studies and contractual jobs to students within a year of completion of their MBBS degrees.

But this has not been agreeable to students. So they continued their protest. Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Haryana, in support of the agitating students, has decided to file a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court opposing the bond policy. A resolution in this regard was published by the association on December 6, notifying that Dr Karan Juneja, President of the Junior Doctors' Network of IMA Haryana, would be in charge of signing the required documents for filing the plea.