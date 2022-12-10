The University of Delhi on Friday, December 9, issued a notice for the Post Graduate (PG) students to update their scores. The students who were unable to update their marks from their graduation now have the option to update their scores on the official website. The notification by the university is available on the official website - admissions.uod.ac.in.

The deadline by which the PG students are requested to update their marks on the website is open till 12 pm on December 12, 2022. The notice from the university also said that this is the last opportunity for students to update their marks.

The PG students can log in to their dashboard from the official website to update their marks. The students should convert their CGPA into per cent and only students who have uploaded their marks on their dashboard will be considered for admission in the subsequent lists.

The University of Delhi also released the first and second merit lists for PG courses and the third merit list will be released on December 12. The candidates can apply for admission from 10 am on December 13, 2022, till 11.59 pm on December 14. The verification process for documents will be carried out from December 13, 10 am to December 15, 1 pm.

Recently, the University of Delhi passed a resolution stating that the admissions for PG courses will be through the CUET.