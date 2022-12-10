The rural development and Panchayati Raj department have provided administrative sanction to the construction of 5,653 classrooms at 1,649 schools in panchayat union primary and middle schools across Tamil Nadu.

Although a sum of Rs 800 crore was sanctioned, only 30% i.e. Rs 240 crore has been distributed for the work in the first phase. The remaining portion of the fund will be released next year depending on the progress of the work and requirements, said a government order from the department.

A breakdown of how the fund will be used:

- 985 classrooms at Rs 138 crores in 415 schools that don't have a single classroom (after the demolition of dilapidated buildings)

- 1,155 classrooms at Rs 162 crores in 558 schools that would be left without any classrooms after the demolition of dilapidated buildings

-638 classrooms at Rs 89.5 crores in 67 schools that require over eight classrooms due to increased enrolment

- 2,875 classrooms at Rs 402.5 crores in 609 schools that require 2-7 additional classrooms.

- Besides these, a sum of Rs 8 crore will be used for designing child-friendly buildings and quality assurance.

As of now, schools which don't have a single classroom are functioning in other buildings. Therefore, the department plans to complete the construction work by the start of the next academic year, said senior officers of the rural development department, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.