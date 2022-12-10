The admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be released soon. The admit card for the CTET examination will be available for the registered candidate on the official website of the CBSE CTET - ctet.nic.in.



The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in Computer Based test (CBT) between December 2022 to January 2023. The examination will be in two shifts. Shift 1 will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The admit card will be released a few days prior to the examination, based on previous trends.

Follow the below steps to download the admit card once it is released on the official website ctet.nic.in.

1. Visit the official website of the CBSE CTET

2. Select the link available on the homepage for the CBSE CTET Admit card 2022

3. Key in your login credentials and click on submit

4. After submitting, the admit card will appear on the screen

5. Check your details printed on the admit card and download

6. Take a hard copy of the admit card and it should be carried to the examination.

Candidates without admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall