Students from Osmania University having backlog papers can now clear them even after the expiration of the stipulated time by paying a penalty fee. The last date for payment of examination fees with a late fee (in addition to the penalty) is January 17, 2023, according to a circular issued by the university on December 8.

The notice applies to those students who were admitted in the academic years starting from 2010 till 2017. The last date for payment of the examination fee without a late fee is January 7, 2023, the circular stated. "The examination fee is to be paid, with penal charges of Rs 10,000 per paper for the period in addition to the examination fee," the circular said. The detailed timetable for the examination will be available in due course, it said.

The university had earlier said that the decision to allow students to clear their backlogs had been taken after the requests of the students, parents and colleges belonging to the UG, PG and professional programmes were approved by the Senate. Scholars who have pending dissertations and projects can also avail this opportunity. However, the concerned people should keep in mind that this is a "ONE TIME CHANCE" as the notice cautions.

All the examination forms should be submitted at the examination branch of OU on or before 5:00 pm of January 22, 2023, the circular said.