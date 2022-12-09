The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday, December 7, released the updated calendar and curriculum for MBBS 2022-23 batch. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website — nmc.org.in.

Phase one

According to the revised schedule, the academic calendar for phase one of MBBS will now end on December 15, 2023, which is 13 months (approximately 57 weeks) — this is the time that has been allotted. However, the time available is approximately 42 weeks, which will include the 1,638 hours that will be available for teaching-learning in this phase.

Phase two

On the other hand, the academic calendar for phase two of MBBS starts on December 16, 2023 and goes on till January 15, 2025 (39 weeks). The time allotted is 13 months (approximately 57 weeks) and the time available is 42 weeks which includes 1,638 hours that will be available for teaching-learning in this phase.

Phase three

The academic calendar for phase three will go on from January 16, 2025 till November 30, 2025. The time allotted is 10.5 months (approximately 46 weeks) and the time available is 35 weeks, which includes 1,365 hours of teaching and learning.

Phase four

Lastly, the fourth phase of MBBS will be conducted between December 1, 2025 and May 15, 2027. The time allotted is 17.5 months (approximately 78 weeks) and the time available is 57 weeks (excluding 21 weeks) which includes 2,223 hours of teaching and learning.

The updated curriculum states that it has made some key changes since 2019 such as no postings during electives, inclusion of newer elements of Pandemic Module and Family Adoption Programme in Community Medicine. These changes have been proposed to ensure that, "Ease of rotation of students in the posting and ensure minimum number of students in each posting," the circular by NMC stated.