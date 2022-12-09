National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test - Super Speciality (NEET-SS) final seat allotment results for Round 1 are out. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the results on December 9, 2022. Those candidates who registered for Round 1 counselling can now download the results via the official website of the MCC.

Steps to check results:

1. Visit the official website https://mcc.nic.in/#/home

2. On the homepage, select the 'Super Speciality Counselling' option

3. Under 'Current Events' select the option 'Final Result of SS 2022 Round 1'

4. Results will appear on the screen

5. Check your rank number and download it for future reference

Further, candidates are instructed to report on December 11, 2022. Moreover, if there is any change in the date of reporting, it would be announced on the website. Therefore, candidates are instructed to check the official website often. Also, a point candidates should keep in mind is that they need to carry all the important documents while reporting to the allotted colleges, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.