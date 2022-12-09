In an initiative to construct a platform for computing systems research and education, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and IT company VMware teamed up today, December 8 to support IIT Bombay's Computing Systems Education and Research Lab (CSERL). VMware University Research Fund (VMURF) will grant Rs 1.97 crore ($2,40,000) to CSERL to advance academic and industry research in foundational technologies such as modern enterprise systems, as per a PTI report.

What does this cover? This initiative would cover computer, network, storage, security, multi-cloud, mobile systems, edge, modern applications, and data as well as applied technologies such as blockchain, 5G, and 6G, a statement read. "The relationship aims to advance the area of computing systems, which is under-represented and could do with increased access opportunities and platforms for both students and faculty," it added.

Further, the statement disclosed that Palo Alto, California-headquartered VMware has been partnering with IIT Bombay on systems research since 2017. VMware is a provider of multi-cloud services for all apps and VMURF has funded USD 2,75,000 since 2017, it added.

"The broad scope of CSERL activities is to work on cutting-edge modern Computing Systems research themes and projects, develop academic programmes and content, and provide platforms for learning and collaboration," the release said. The aim is to positively impact the capacity for work in research, academia and industry, as stated in a report by Careers360.