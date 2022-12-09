The annual calendar for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 will be released by the Bihar Board today, December 9, 2022. The calendar will be released for the Class X and Class XII board exams along with other examinations. Students from Class X and XII under the Bihar Board can check the annual calendar on the official website of BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the notice issued by the BSEB, the annual calendar will be released by the Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee, Anand Kishore and will consist of details related to Secondary, Higher secondary and other examinations to be conducted in the year 2023.

According to the previous patterns of the board examination for Classes X and XII, it is usually conducted in February and BSEB is usually the first board to release the examination results.

For more details and to download the schedule for the board examination for Classes X and XII, the candidates are requested to check the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board. Other details related to the examination will also be released on the official website for the reference of the students and the school.