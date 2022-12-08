The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the final list of candidates for the NEET UG counselling 2022 nop-up round today, December 8. Those students who registered for the exam can now check the list, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Steps to check the results

1. Browse through the official website — mcc.nic.in

2. Select the option 'UG Medical Counselling'

3. A new page appears. Under 'Current Events', select 'FINAL RESULT OF UG 2022 MOP UP ROUND'

4. Check your rank and allotted college

5. Download the list for future purpose

As many as 5182 candidates have been allotted colleges in the mop-up round. While the reporting for the mop-up round candidates began today, students can report to the colleges by December 12. The provisional list was out on Wednesday, December 7.

Also, on December 7, the list of candidates who took part in both all India and state counselling was released. And in that list, as many as 21 candidates were named, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.