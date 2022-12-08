About two to three thousand MBBS students gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today, December 8, to protest against a guideline that limits the number of attempts to clear the first-year examination, noting that the norm has put their academic future in jeopardy.

In 2019, the National Medical Commission (NMC) made it mandatory for MBBS students to clear their first-year exams in strictly four attempts, failing which a student would have to quit the course. The students who protested today belong to the 2019-21 batches, who could not pass the first-year exam in four attempts. They claim the COVID-19 pandemic hampered their preparations, and are demanding an extra chance from the NMC.

The protests at Jantar Mantar were organised by the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA). Dr Jitendra Singh, President of AIMSA said, "We gathered at around 8 am with banners. Students of various medical colleges from across India were present since the issue concerns all who could not clear the first-year MBBS exam in 4 attempts. The protest ended at about 2 pm."

Dr Singh further informed the students had sent representations via email to the Ministry of Health and the NMC prior to the protests. However, they did not receive any satisfactory response. "The officials from the NMC informed through phone calls and emails that they would look into it, but that's all," he added.

Students, meanwhile, are worried about their academics. They explain that classes did not take place in a proper manner due to the pandemic. Students also said that they suffered physical and mental stress due to COVID-19, resulting in their poor performance in the exams. Therefore, they claim that they should be allowed one more attempt, or else their future would be affected.

"We feel that our career is at an end. Three years have passed and we are no longer eligible for some courses. Shifting to another course after such a long time is also very difficult. And preparing for NEET again will also be tough," said Bhavna Ninama, a student from Ananta Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Rajasthan, who was present in the protest.

"We have also paid the admission and course fees. Now the colleges say that the fee cannot be refunded. On top of this, the authorities say that we have to pay the complete course fee for 4.5 years since we took a medical seat. But they are the ones asking us to vacate the seats. We deserve another chance," said Ritimbhra Choudhary, a student from Government Medical College, Barmer (Rajasthan).

Bhavna added that their seniors were being allowed to continue their courses despite suffering from the same consequences. "Then why not us?" she questioned. Dr Singh said that on the assurance given by the NMC officials, they called off the protest today. "But if our request goes disregarded, we will plan another protest again in 10-12 days," he added.