On December 8, Thursday, Governor Mangubhai Patel issued new directions on what to call the Vice-Chancellor of universities in Madhya Pradesh. The VCs' will henceforth be called 'Kulgurus' in place of the current term 'Kulpatis', as stated in a report by PTI. This was issued during the 100th meeting of the University Coordination Committee at the Sandipani auditorium of Raj Bhavan here during the day, the official said.

Further, the official informed "Besides, the governor called upon all private and government universities to run employment-oriented courses and impart and maintain high standards of education. Moreover, all universities should adopt five villages every year and run programmes focusing on health, cleanliness and community service there, Patel said.

MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and top department officials, namely, Additional Chief Secretary Shailendra Singh, Commissioner Karmaveer Sharma as well as DP Ahuja, Secretary to Governor, finance commissioner Janeshwar Patil and vice-chancellors of all universities were present at the occasion.