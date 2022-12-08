Italy is aiming to attract more South Indian students to come study in their country. In line with this, the Consul General said the country is planning to open a physical Consulate General in Bengaluru by April, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

On Wednesday, December 7, the Italian Centre for the Promotion of Italian higher education Uni-Italia organised a one-day education fair called Italian Days on Higher Education (IDOHE). This witnessed the presence of seven Italian universities and ten Bengaluru universities. At the event, some of the oldest and top-ranked Italian universities, including Università Cattolica (Catholic University), Università di Pisa (University of Pisa) and the University of Messina, mingled with several Bengaluru universities such as St Josephs University, Christ University, Kristu Jayanti College and Alliance University.

Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru, Alfonso Tagliaferri said, “Italy has the highest Indian population in the European Union, with as many as 200,000 residents. There are around 5,000 students already studying in Italy and we hope to increase this number, which is the reason behind today’s exploratory education fair."

Additionally, “We want to ensure more students come to study in Italy from South India, not only from Karnataka but also states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The number of English courses available to study in Italy is also increasing, which has made us an attractive destination,” said Tagliaferri. Moreover, Uni-Italia would be opening a branch within the upcoming Consulate General branch in Bengaluru, he added.