The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has denied allegations regarding the appointment of Usha K as the professor and the head of the School of Environmental Studies at the university. These allegations were made by a whistleblowers' group. Also, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was petitioned by the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) citing irregularities in the appointment of Usha, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Petition

The petition alleged that Usha was appointed in 2019 based on a fake teaching experience certificate issued by her spouse. Her spouse is the current Pro-Vice-Chancellor of MG University CT Aravindakumar. It was stated in the certificate that Usha has an experience of 13 years of teaching at the School of Environmental Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, initially as a visiting guest lecturer from 2003 to 2008 and later as a full-time guest lecturer from 2008 to 2015.

As per the Cusat, this appointment was made in strict adherence to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations of 2010 and according to the university notification dated August 17, 2015. The university authorities said, "Eminent academicians were the subject experts in the selection committee. The allegations are baseless and false. Hence, denied by the university."