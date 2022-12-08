The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the timetable for board examinations in 2023 for Class X and Class XII tomorrow, December 9. The timetable will be available on the official CBSE website- www.cbse.gov.in. The 2023 timetable will have the subjects, duration of the examination, timings and guidelines the candidates must follow during the test. The board is planning to hold the exams for Classes X and XII in a single term and as per the latest announcement by the CBSE, the exam will commence on February 15.

This year more than 34 lakh students will be attending the board exam held by CBSE with 18 lakh students in Class X and 16 lakh students in Class XII. The CBSE will release the timetable for the board examination 1 or 2 months before the examination according to the pattern in recent years.

The window to submit the finalised data of the students through the official CBSE website closed on December 6. The student data will be used to provide admit cards, run exams and give out passing documents.

Guidelines to follow before the examination

During the examination, the students are required to take their admit cards which will be provided, otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. They should also reach the exam venue 45 minutes before the commencement.