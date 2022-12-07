Professor Rishi Sethi, a senior faculty from the Department of Cardiology at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has advocated for teaching the technique of Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to school children. He said that this knowledge among students would help in saving lives if and when required.

"People should learn basic CPR which should be taught to students at the school level itself and should be revisited annually. This way we will have many people who could help save precious lives," Sethi said, as per a report by IANS.



"A sudden fall indicates it could be due to a cardiac problem, and in this situation, CPR can save a life. It is simple. Just push the chest wall continuously after a gap of a few seconds. The previous method of mouth-to-mouth respiration is not required. Have the heart to help others, learn to help first instead of making videos," the doctor stated, commenting on those people who record videos while someone collapses.

Stressing the gravity of the matter, he added, "Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) kill around 25-30 per cent of people. Of the CVDs, heart failure is one of the chronic and progressive conditions in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs for blood. Hypertension, diabetes, and obesity are risk factors for heart failure, while breathlessness and swelling are its most common symptoms."

"Heart is the most hardworking muscle of the body that starts working since the child is inside the womb and works till death. We should keep it healthy and in case of trouble, we should take proper medical advice," Professor Sethi said further, as per IANS.