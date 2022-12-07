On the Naan Mudhalvan scheme portal, the school education department of Tamil Nadu has requested Class XII government school students to make a preliminary choice of three courses they wish to pursue. In the coming academic year, the department hopes to track the students seeking admission to higher education in a better way. The students will be taken on exposure tours to higher education institutions after this is completed on December 12.

Department representatives accepted that it had been challenging to locate the students this year, but that the exercise would make it easier to do so in the future because their contact information and other necessary details would be readily available, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This scheme, according to a circular from the department, is part of the government's efforts to guarantee that all students receive guidance to pursue higher education based on their grades and interests. Students are encouraged to develop skills that will benefit them in the future as soon as they tentatively select their courses. The teachers, who have undergone training to undertake career counselling classes in schools, will assist the students in updating the information on the Naan Mudhalvan website, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Headteachers and teachers have also been asked to get brochures from various higher education institutions, including those in Engineering, Medicine, Arts, Science, Law, Agriculture and Fisheries, among others, and display them in their schools. Then, the students will be asked to discuss these brochures in groups and bring up any questions that they might have. Students can be trained using videos on various higher education courses and how to apply to them. These videos have already been shown to PG-level teachers. The circular also stated that DIET (District Institute for Education and Training, district-level educational institutes which have been established in each district of India by the Indian government) faculty in districts will supervise the procedure, stated The New Indian Express report.