Today, December 7, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the addition of nearly 40 seats to the super speciality counselling's round 1 seat matrix. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who applied for the super speciality round 1 can find information about additional seats. As many as 37 seats have been added to the super speciality counselling round 1 seat matrix, according to the official notice, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

There are seats available in each of the following institutions, as per the detailed notification: Government Medical College, Srinagar; Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute; Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sc (Uttarakhand); Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh; Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai; Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya of Delhi; and SDS Tuberculosis Research Center & Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases of Karnataka.

The seats are available in a variety of medical programmes, including MCh Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery, MCh Urology, MCh Paediatrics Surgery, MCh Plastic and Reconstructructive Surgery, MCh Neuro Surgery, DM Cardiology and so on.

Candidates have until 12 pm on December 7 to complete their registration, and until 3 pm on the same day to complete their fee payment, according to the official. On December 10, the NEET SS (National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test - Super Speciality) seat distribution results will be made public.

NEET-SS is a national-level entrance exam to provide admission to various DM/MCh and DNB super speciality courses as per section 61(2) under National Medical Commission Act, 2019.