The students of the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Thekkumthala, who have been on an indefinite strike and allege that the institute's director discriminates on the basis of caste, spoke with the Minister of Higher Education of Kerala, R Bindu on Tuesday, December 6.

The minister promised a fair resolution to the students' concerns in a press release. "Versions of both sides were heard. It has already been decided to depute a team of senior officials of the Directorate of College Education to study the issues raised by the students. The team will complete the process as soon as possible," she said, as stated in a report on The New Indian Express.

Despite the minister's request for the student council to call an end to the strike in light of the situation, the protest has been ongoing. After students began an indefinite strike on Monday, December 5, protesting against what they claimed was his caste-based discrimination, the director of the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts has found himself in hot water.

Students have called for Director Shankar Mohan's resignation after making a number of allegations against him. They claimed that Shankar had treated faculty members and students inhumanely and has discriminated on the basis of caste. The students claim that he even made sanitation workers from the institute perform house work at his official residence while denying a Dalit student admission, as reported by The New Indian Express.