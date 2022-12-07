On Wednesday, December 7, the Kerala government tabled University Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly. The contentious bill seeks to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of the universities in the state and appoint eminent academicians to the top post instead.



Law Minister P Rajeev introduced the Bill in the House amidst continuing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over various issues including the appointment of vice-chancellors in the varieties. Even the Opposition, comprising Congress-UDF members raised objections against the Bill saying that it would face legal issues if passed in the present form, as per a report by PTI.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly VD Satheesan charged that the Bill was prepared in haste without much contemplation and has several ambiguities. Noting that some aspects of the Bill violate UGC guidelines, he said that a new law won't stand if it is introduced under the State Act against the directives of the apex higher education body. Satheesan also stated that the Bill could not be presented in the House as the Financial Memorandum was incomplete.

"There is no mention of the age limit and the minimum educational qualification of the Chancellor in the Bill. That means, the government can appoint anyone according to its will to the top post. It will destroy the autonomous stature of the universities and turn them into mere government departments," the Opposition leader alleged, as per PTI.

The Opposition wanted the government to withdraw the present Bill and come out with a fresh one after rectifying the mistakes and making enough consultations, including with the Opposition. Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, PC Vishnunath, T Siddique and Mathew Kuzhalnadan were among those legislators who raised objections against the presentation of the Bill.