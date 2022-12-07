The matter regarding the accommodation of Indian medical students from Ukraine in Indian medical colleges will be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow, December 8. A Bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath presided over the hearing last on November 29.



During the last hearing, EdexLive reported that the possibility of providing clinical accommodations to the students of the fourth, fifth and sixth-year batches as a "one-time measure" was discussed. One of the counsels appearing for the petitioners cited a few examples of vacancies in Indian medical institutions from official records. She stated that in view of those and the fact that students were continuing their classes online, they should be allowed practical and clinical training.



Moreover, another counsel appearing for the petitioners brought it to the court's attention that states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala had not even allowed the final-year Ukraine-returned students to complete their internships, while all other states had done so. However, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati argued that providing accommodation to the Ukraine returnees was not possible since the National Medical Commission (NMC), which regulates medical education in India, had strict mandates against this.



She also said that she did not have information on the internship issue and she would come back after taking instructions. The Bench granted this and the internship matter will be discussed tomorrow, December 8.