Haryana's Kurukshetra University witnessed a ruckus on its campus late on Tuesday, December 6, evening. Students protested in front of the Vice-Chancellor's office demanding a reversal of the fee hike.

The university sources informed that the protesting students have warned the varsity administration that their protest would continue until their demands are met. meanwhile, the administration's argument is that the doors are still open for talks. "The students must come and talk. Only then, a solution will be met," the varsity said, as per a report by ANI.



Speaking about their demands, one of the protesting students, Vinod Kumar, said, "Till the mess servant charge is not abolished, the protest will continue. We do not care about the cold, day or night. Apart from this, other fees have also been increased wildly which is completely wrong", he said. Some of the other students, namely Bharat Brar, Payal, Ritu and Anu also said that their protest would continue till their demands are met.

Kurukshetra University's Dean of Student Welfare Anil Vashisht, speaking on the matter, said, "On November 24, a written agreement was made after talking to students' organizations, but now it is not known, why the students are taking a U-turn. The protesting students are requested through the media to hold talks, only through that, a solution will be found," as per ANI.