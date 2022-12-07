Students of Kurukshetra University, Thanesar, Haryana protested and caused a ruckus outside the vice-chancellor's office late at night, according to university sources. They were calling for the fee increase to be reversed.

According to sources, as stated in a report by ANI, the university administration has been warned by the protesting students that they will continue their protest until their demands have been met. The administration maintains that the doors are still open for talks and that a solution will be reached only after the students approach and converse.

Speaking about their demands, one of the protesting students Vinod Kumar said, "Till the mess servant charge is not abolished, the protest will continue. We do not care about the cold, day or night. Apart from this, other fees have also been increased wildly which is completely wrong,” stated a report by ANI.

Other protesting students Bharat Brar, Payal, Ritu and Anu agreed with Vinod's statement that their demonstration would go on until their demands were met. Anil Vashisht, Dean of Student Welfare at Kurukshetra University, commented on the situation saying, “On November 24, a written agreement was made after talking to students' organisations, but now it is not known, why the students are taking a U-turn. The protesting students are requested through the media to hold talks, only through that, a solution will be found,” stated the ANI report.