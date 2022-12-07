The second merit list for admission to the University of Delhi's (DU) post-graduate programmes will be made public today, December 7. Both, du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in, the official websites, will host the second cut-off list.

After the release of the second merit list, the admissions process will take place between December 8 and December 10. The second merit list will be open for applications from 10 am on December 8 until 11.59 pm on December 9. Then, from 10 am, December 8 to 1.00 pm on December 10, colleges will review applications against the second merit list and approve admissions for candidates. Candidates have until December 10 at 11.59 pm to pay for their placement on the second merit list.

The third merit list is anticipated to be released on December 12 and the admissions process for this list will end on December 15, according to the official schedule.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 is being used this year for the university's postgraduate programmes. However, starting in the following academic year, all postgraduate courses will be admitted using the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduates (CUET-PG).

Recently, the University of Delhi released the schedule for admission to postgraduate courses at Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) the first merit list is now available on the official website admission.uod.ac.in.