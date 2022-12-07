The Andhra Pradesh government has now withdrawn the order dated November 13, 2022 that allowed only candidates who pursued their postgraduation from government medical and dental colleges of the state and local candidates to apply for the post of Senior Resident following opposition from students. The government has now issued new eligibility criteria.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court earlier, on November 22, suspended the concerned notification issued by the state government. The court directed respondents to file their counter affidavits and posted the next hearing after four weeks, as per reports. Students had pointed out that with only two government dental colleges in the state, a large number of students from private medical colleges will lose out on this post due to the aforementioned eligibility criteria.



The new eligibility criteria now allows candidates who have a postgraduate medical/dental degree (DM/MCH/MD/MS/DNB/MDS) from a medical college/institution recognised by NMC/MCI/DCI with AP State Medical/Dental Council Registration and non-local candidates with the required registration to apply for the post of Senior Resident.

The online application for the same has to be filled in by December 10, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website dme.ap.nic.in to fill out the application form.