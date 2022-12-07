When Principal Secretary (School Education) Pravin Prakash noticed that all of the students in a classroom were not wearing shoes despite being given shoes, he was taken aback. He was on a surprise inspection of Class VII (Section B) at ZPHS Main School, Aatmakuru in Mangalagiri town, in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, December 6.

As many as 15 students were enrolled in that class and not a single student out of the fifteen was wearing shoes. He inquired about whether or not they had shoes, and the teacher confirmed that they all were given shoes under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme. According to Principal Secretary, "The government spending Rs 1000 crore, approximately USD 154 million, under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka is by any stretch the highest investment by any government globally," stated a report by The New Indian Express.

However, due to improper monitoring, the anticipated changes are yet to be seen at the grassroots level. Then, the Principal Secretary, enraged with the teacher of the class, stated that developing the habit of students wearing shoes and socks is the responsibility of the class teacher. He also expressed his impatience against the Headmaster and the DEO (District Educational Officer) and then he stated it is evident that DEOs are not ordering the teachers to ensure the students wear proper uniforms. The instructions of Pravin Prakash to the DEOs on the official WhatsApp group was circulated in all the teachers' WhatsApp groups on Tuesday, December 6 as reported by TNIE.



An official message via WhatsApp

Pravin Prakash wrote in the WhatsApp message to the authorities that it was understandable if 10% or 20% of the students were not wearing shoes, but that it could not be justified if all of them weren't. Later, he gave the teachers instructions to be in charge of students wearing uniforms and DEOs to understand that they have authority over teachers serving as class teachers.

Principal Secretary asserted, "It is the responsibility of DEOs only to interact with class teachers and ensure that all items given under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka are put to optimum use by the students."

Pravin Prakash also added, "In my future visits to Districts, I would like to understand from the DEOs to explain and answer their efforts with the Second Grade Teachers (SGTs) and School Assistants (School Assistants) to bring in a habit of optimum use of items given under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka by the students.” One of the leaders of the teachers' unions stated that even though the headmasters and teachers frequently ask the students to wear uniforms every day, the students do not heed their instructions. If the teachers and administrators take their instructions seriously, the students will stop coming to school the following day and bringing them back is a big deal, he added, stated the TNIE report.