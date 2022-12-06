The students from government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now have fun English learning sessions. To introduce joyful learning, the government has decided to provide these students with unique audio content.

The English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI), based in Prayagraj, has developed audio content for children, which is rich in infotainment and will help students master the language with greater ease. "These audio content will have short stories and rhymes narrated/recited in an entertaining manner to make children enjoy them as they learn the English language and good values," said ELTI Principal Skand Shukla, as per a report by IANS.



Shukla also informed that the recorded stories/rhymes would be mixed with music. A signature tune is created for them, and added at the beginning and end of these narrations, he said. Apart from new stories, the audio content, which would last 5-10 minutes, would also include re-telling stories from classics like Panchatantra, Hitopadesh and folklore. "The move is aimed at creating an English language environment for primary-level students," the Principal said.

"Language is acquired from the environment and since English is not part of our natural language environment, its acquisition is difficult for children. To give an everyday example - we find small children repeating advertisement jingles or nursery rhymes even though they do not understand the words and with time the words being repeated become part of their vocabulary. For this, it is necessary to create an artificial environment that is interesting, able to garner attention, nurture values and help them acquire the English language unconsciously," Shukla explained.

"So far, over 90 per cent of the audio contents have been prepared and are being vetted by a team of academics from Allahabad University and retired teachers of St Mary's School, Prayagraj. By the end of December, it will be hosted on ELTI's YouTube channel from where teachers can download it," he added. It may be noted that the Uttar Pradesh government had roped in ELTI for an online spoken English course for government school teachers, as per IANS.